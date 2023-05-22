Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,109,251 shares of company stock worth $411,295,505 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $442.71. 2,015,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

