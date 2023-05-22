Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after acquiring an additional 930,095 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,616,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $402.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,919. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $402.72. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.90.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

