Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,020 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:PULS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.28. The stock had a trading volume of 176,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,364. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.23 and a 200 day moving average of $49.21. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.88 and a one year high of $49.47.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

