Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,803 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 35,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 117,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 32,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.28. 3,261,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,237,584. The stock has a market cap of $429.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.30.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

