Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.80. The stock had a trading volume of 582,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.43. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $146.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

