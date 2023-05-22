Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 615 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after buying an additional 28,516 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 2.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Block by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. CLSA cut Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.93. 4,149,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,456,670. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

