Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

CDE stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Randy Gress purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,274.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 163.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,002,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 621,717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coeur Mining by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 204,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,128,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 655,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 159,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. It operates through the following segments: Palmarejo. Rochester, Kensington, and Wharf. The Palmarejo segment includes a gold-silver complex. The Rochester segment operates an open pit heap leach silver-gold mine located in northwestern Nevada.

