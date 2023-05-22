Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$94.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CGEAF opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Cogeco Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

