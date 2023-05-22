Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CCOI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

CCOI stock opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.51 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.55.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,700.08%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,068 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,866 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Articles

