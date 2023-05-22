Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.21.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $63.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $431,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $190,794.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after acquiring an additional 123,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.