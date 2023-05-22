Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Commercial Metals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.57.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Commercial Metals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.