Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Performance

NYSE:SID traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.70. The company had a trading volume of 650,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,250. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a yield of 23.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 283.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Rating)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.