Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE BVN opened at $7.03 on Thursday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter worth $50,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

