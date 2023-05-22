Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is Westwood Global Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Westwood Global Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,730,679 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 63,960 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. makes up approximately 5.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $102,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BVN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,967 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 22.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,507 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 50.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 259,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.81.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Announces Dividend

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.47 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 2.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

