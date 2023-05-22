Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CODI opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 109.89%.

Insider Activity at Compass Diversified

In other news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $92,666.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,035.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $92,666.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 269,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,035.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. purchased 5,092 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.97 per share, with a total value of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 24,020 shares of company stock valued at $449,652 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

See Also

