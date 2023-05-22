Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 261,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent

In other news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood purchased 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $100,156.38. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

