Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Conduent from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Conduent Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CNDT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.53. 261,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,625. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Conduent has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conduent
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.
Conduent Company Profile
Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conduent (CNDT)
- Can Ryanair Stock Fly Above Resistance Levels, What Earnings Show
- All Aboard! The Sell-Side Has Railroads In Reversal
- Is There Value Left in Lyft Stock?
- Everything About ZIM Integrated Screams Undervaluation
- Don’t Get Burned By The AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.