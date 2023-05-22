Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.9 %

APD stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.29. 299,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $283.50 and a 200-day moving average of $294.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

