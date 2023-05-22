Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 268,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of VLO stock traded up $2.45 on Monday, reaching $113.72. 2,342,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,066. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $96.93 and a 52 week high of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.92.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

