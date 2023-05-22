Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Get Rating) by 568.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,986 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 1.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.50% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 707,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after buying an additional 322,662 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 200,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,991,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 988,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,311,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 365,333 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,393. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.28 and a one year high of $23.63.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.