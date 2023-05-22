Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys Shares of 24,749 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,583. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.98.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

