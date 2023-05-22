Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,773 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of CGGR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.37. 415,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,928. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

