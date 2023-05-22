Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 320.9% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 25,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $266,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $66.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,071. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $62.22 and a one year high of $71.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

