Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.5 %

LLY stock traded down $6.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.92. 3,299,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,339. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $378.15 and its 200-day moving average is $360.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The company has a market cap of $413.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares in the company, valued at $35,071,008,458.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,303,605 shares of company stock worth $497,320,473 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $438.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.75.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

