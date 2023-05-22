Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 430.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,908 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,573,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 241,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,322. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.52 and a twelve month high of $33.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.