Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Purchases 7,026 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,979,000 after acquiring an additional 962,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after acquiring an additional 389,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.98. 1,371,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,352,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $109.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average of $98.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

