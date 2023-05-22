ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.58.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %

COP opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.