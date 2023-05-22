ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy producer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.58.
ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.8 %
COP opened at $102.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips
In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)
- Will The Breakout in VanEck Semiconductor ETF Continue?
- Warren Buffett Boosts Occidental Stake, Adds 3.46 Million Shares
- What’s Behind The Recent Meteoric Rise Of Tingo Group
- Is PulteGroup Overbought After Double-Digit Gains?
- Netflix Stock Just Had Its Largest Intraday Gain Since 2022
Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.