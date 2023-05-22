Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNSL. Citigroup raised shares of Consolidated Communications from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Communications from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.77. 46,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $439.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82. Consolidated Communications has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

