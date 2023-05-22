Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.2 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $95.19 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.09. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 233,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 207,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

