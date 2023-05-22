Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by RiverPark Advisors LLC

RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Copart by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,557,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,638 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 146,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 78,718 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,042,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,479,000 after acquiring an additional 543,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

