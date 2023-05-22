Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Robert W. Baird

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPRT. StockNews.com began coverage on Copart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.73. The company had a trading volume of 354,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,600. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.23. Copart has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $89.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 30.72%. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Copart by 235.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

