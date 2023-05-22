Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.42.

Core Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Laboratories

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 328.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

