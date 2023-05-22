Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) traded up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.13. 59,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 363,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,089,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after buying an additional 64,734 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 889,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after buying an additional 28,348 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 24.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

