CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys 1,105 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,445,000 after buying an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,360,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 363.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,438,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,539 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.25. The stock had a trading volume of 378,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,026. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

