CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,877,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,699,000 after acquiring an additional 61,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,869,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.18. The stock had a trading volume of 90,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,750. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.27. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.73.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $1,873,481.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,528. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,554 shares of company stock worth $11,615,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

