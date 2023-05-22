CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDEC. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of BATS PDEC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 24,356 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $741.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

