CoreCap Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.83. 95,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,797. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.96.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

