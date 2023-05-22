CoreCap Advisors LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 568,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,872,606. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market cap of $80.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

