CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,188 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ROST traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,259. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Stories

