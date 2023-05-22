CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.73. The company had a trading volume of 621,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.90 and a 12-month high of $154.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.97 and its 200-day moving average is $145.75. The company has a market capitalization of $401.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $21,722,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 9,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total value of $1,323,841.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,086,193.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 157,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $21,722,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,926,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,007,918,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,044,002 shares of company stock worth $2,981,168,308 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

