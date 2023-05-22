CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 16,711 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,711 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,894,000. TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,050,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 243,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after buying an additional 230,544 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter.

SSO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.31. 209,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,107,752. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $58.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

