CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,675 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,027,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,331. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.23.

About First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

