Cormark Lowers Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target to C$18.15

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cormark from C$21.00 to C$18.15 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Spartan Delta from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$20.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.3 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$15.45 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$9.43 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.27. The stock has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.60.

Spartan Delta Cuts Dividend

Spartan Delta ( TSE:SDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$321.88 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 1.9382423 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.