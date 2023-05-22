Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,790 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.53.

Corteva Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.12. 292,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,537. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.03 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.