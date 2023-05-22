Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Costamare Stock Performance

NYSE:CMRE opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costamare

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 78,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.

Featured Stories

