Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Costamare from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.
Costamare Stock Performance
NYSE:CMRE opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Costamare has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 78,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,392 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Costamare Company Profile
Costamare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of containerships chartering. It operates through the following segments: Container Vessels, Dry Bulk Vessels, CBI, and Other. The Container Vessels segment consists of transportation of containerized products through ownership and trading of container vessels.
