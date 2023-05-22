Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Raised by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.9% of Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $490.24. The stock had a trading volume of 652,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,926. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $416.67 and a 12 month high of $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.87. The company has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.98%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,341. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

