Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CEQP. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Performance

CEQP opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,911.11%.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 71.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 28.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

