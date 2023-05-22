Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
CRTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Huber Research cut Criteo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.
Criteo Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 101,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,978. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51. Criteo has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57 and a beta of 0.89.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Criteo by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.
About Criteo
Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.
