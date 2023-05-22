Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,335,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,264 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,859 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,620,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,949 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,691,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,994,000 after acquiring an additional 451,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,676,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,867,983,000 after acquiring an additional 445,642 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crown Castle news, EVP Laura B. Nichol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $612,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,601.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.60. The company had a trading volume of 825,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.35 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

