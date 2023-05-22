Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Crown Castle from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $113.08 on Thursday. Crown Castle has a fifty-two week low of $111.35 and a fifty-two week high of $193.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total transaction of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown Castle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.