CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.44. The stock had a trading volume of 36,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.15. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 648,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 150.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.5% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 63.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.